Machado could go … – ScoopCube

the essentials In addition to the nuggets Manu Koné and Amine Adli, Toulouse FC is considering selling the two defenders Deiver Machado and Bafodé Diakité in the summer.

Koné has already signed elsewhere, Adli should imitate him, Diakité and Machado should also save the Tefecist funds. Either four large runs. As we know, the Toulouse president himself revealed it in our columns at the beginning of the week: The financial consequences of this Covid season are – to use Damien Comolli’s precise term – “enormous”. Between absence …