Mackenzie Scott Husband: Billionaire wife McKenzie Scott marries teacher by divorce Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, ex-wife of billionaire Mackenzie Scott, marries science professor Dan Jewett-Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Mackenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is married to Dan Jewett, a science teacher at his children’s school. McKenzie divorced Jeff Bezos just two years ago. McKenzie is among the richest women in the world with a total wealth of over $ 53 billion. Their marriage was revealed on the Giving Pledge website.

Mackenzie released a statement saying, “Dane is a fantastic person and I am very excited and happy about him.” McKenzie has donated $ 1.7 billion since Jeff Bezos’ divorce. He expressed his intention to give more of his total wealth. McKenzie has so far donated most of the money to black women’s organizations, food banks and colleges.

McKenzie Scott married Bezos in 1994 and helped them start Amazon. She has written two novels and lives in Seattle. Mackenzie currently ranks 22nd in the world in terms of silver. Her ex-husband Jeff Bezos ranks first with $ 177 billion. McKenzie worked in Jeff Bezos’ company. From there, the love affair between the two began and the two later married.

The two had been married for almost 25 years, but Jeff’s extramarital affair led to bitterness between the two, which ultimately resulted in a divorce. They both have four children, including three sons and a daughter. The girl is of Chinese descent, whom they adopted. The tabloid magazine National Enquirer, in a report from January 2019, caused a sensation by revealing the extramarital (extramarital) relationship of Bezos.