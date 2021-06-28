macro-epidemic in Mallorca and COVID-19 vaccine in Spain

The Isabel Zendal hospital vaccinates as of today 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is the flagship measure of the president of Ayuso to advance the vaccination rate in the region. The president of Madrid announced it last Thursday, stressing that this uninterrupted schedule will allow “to reach this center up to 22,000 daily vaccinations”. Of all these injections, they specify in the Community, around 2,000 will be administered in the morning.