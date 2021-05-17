Madagascar shark hunters discover a living four-legged coelacanth, an extinct fossil fish 420 million years old: a fish from the dinosaur era off the coast of Madagascar

Strong points:

Shark hunters in the interior of the sea caught extinct dinosaur-era fish living on the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. This species of four-legged fish is around 42 million years old. This fish is known as the coelacanth. It is said that the poachers used a special trap to catch the shark it entered the fish into.

These hunters place huge nets in the deep sea to get shark fins and oil so they can be caught where the fish congregate. This net can range from 328 feet to 492 feet in the interior of the sea. This species of fish is thought to be 42 million years old. This fish was considered extinct until 1938. Scientists are surprised when this fish is caught alive.

Fishing threatens the existence of fish

It is said that the fish has 8 wings. Not only that, special stripes are also made on the huge body of this fish. Research in the South Africa Journal of Science indicates that shark hunting has threatened the existence of coelacanth fish. Shark hunting has intensified since the 1980s. Researchers said predator jilnets are a very dangerous find for catching sharks. They are so huge that they catch sharks even on the high seas.

Researchers now fear that hunter Jilnet in Madagascar will increase the prey of this amazing fish. He said that despite the lack of conservation measures taken in Madagascar, a large number of these fish are present here. Research indicates that Madagascar has become a hub for various species of coelacanths. However, the government does not seem too worried about stopping this poaching.