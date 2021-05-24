Madhav Nepal expelled for supporting opposition: Madhav Nepal expelled from party

Kathmandu

In Nepal, the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marksist Leninist (CPN-UML) expelled 11 MPs on Monday for supporting the opposition coalition in an attempt to overthrow the government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The CPN-UML Standing Committee decided to take action against lawmakers including former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal at a meeting here on Monday.

The expelled deputies accused of supporting the opposition parties to overthrow the Oli government will no longer be the party’s general secretary. On Monday morning, these deputies had time to clarify, after which they were expelled.

The Himalayan Times reported that MPs refused to give an explanation to the committee on the decision to go against the party and support the opposition coalition.

The expulsion motion presented by Prime Minister Oli is seen as the official start of the breakup of the ruling party. Oli asked for clarification on the support of the opposition alliance by giving a 24-hour ultimatum to 12 other leaders of the Nepal-Khanal faction.

KP Sharma Oli (photo file)