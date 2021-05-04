Madrid 2021 election results map by municipalities and neighborhoods

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:24 PM

The Madrid elections attributed the victory in votes to the PP led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has the possibility of once again becoming president of the Community of Madrid. The popular candidate won around 45% of the vote in the community as a whole, giving her 65 seats in the Madrid Assembly.

Plus Madrid and the PSOE are tied for second with 24 seats, although the party led by Mónica García leads the votes.

Vox is the fourth support formation: the far-right party manages to have 13 representatives in the Madrid chamber. The last party represented in the Assembly is United We Can, which has 10 MPs. As the polls have predicted, Ciudadanos is moving from being the third force in the Assembly to having no representative.

Below you can check the distribution of votes in the most important places in the community.

Madrid

In the municipality of Madrid, the PP was the most voted option with 45% of the vote, followed by Más Madrid with almost 18% of the support. The PSOE manages to stay in 16% of the vote, and Vox is placed as the fourth force with 8%. United We can muster a little over 7.5% of support in the capital, thus remaining the fifth political force in the capital.

By the neighborhoods of Madrid, the most popular prevailed in all neighborhoods of Madrid, taking more than 50% in Chamartín, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo, Hortaleza, Moncloa-Aravaca, Retiro and Salamanca. The second position is shared by More Madrid and the PSOE according to the districts: those of Mónica García are second in 17 districts, for four in which the PSOE does it.

Mostoles

In the city of Móstoles, the PP was the most voted party with 40% of the support. The second formation is the PSOE with 20% and the third More Madrid with 17%. Vox is in fourth position with 9% and, as fifth force, UP gets 7.5% of the downforce.

Fuenlabrada

Fuenlabreños has opted, for the most part, for the PP, which obtains in this municipality more than 35% of the votes. PSOE are second in Fuenlabrada with over 22% of the vote, while Más Madrid get almost 19% of the vote and take third place. Vox gets 10% of the vote and UP stays at just over 7.5%.

Alcalá de Henares

In Alcalá de Henares, Complutenses voted more for Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who gets 42.6% of the vote in the city. With around 20% of the vote, the PSOE is in second position, followed by Más Madrid, who is placed as the third force in this municipality with 15% of the support. Vox remains the fourth force with almost 10% of the vote remaining and UP gets 7% of the support.

Pactometer: how to form the new government?

Depending on the results obtained, the victory of the PP as well as the support for Vox would make a conservative government viable in the Community. The sum of the seats of the two parties would be enough to invest Ayuso again as president for the next two years.

The left bloc would not be able to form a government by staying away from the majority, and the disappearance of the citizens of the Madrid Assembly leaves few alternatives for another alternative in the Community.

To check the possible chords after counting the voices, you can use the laSexta Pactometer, the virtual calculator in which you can add the support of the different parts in an easy way. Thus, you will be able to verify which forces can reach the majority necessary to form a government.