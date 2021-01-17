Madrid activates new restrictions across the community to stop scenario out of control due to contagions

Updated: Monday, January 18, 2021 12:03 AM

Published on: 01.17.2021 18:13

The Community of Madrid has already activated the new restrictions against the coronavirus put in place by the regional government to stop a contagion curve and an accumulated incidence that has continued to skyrocket since the Christmas holidays. From this Monday, January 18 and until 31 inclusive, the curfew has been brought forward from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. (until now, it was established from 00:00 a.m.).

This curfew modification will be active for at least two weeks, although it may be extended if the epidemiological situation of the community does not improve even with this measure. Consequently, the closing of the hotel was also brought forward to 22:00 (before 23:00). For the rest of the establishments, the closing hours are also maintained at 22:00.

Thus, until February 1, only pharmacies, medical establishments, veterinarians, gas stations and “those who provide essential and essential services” can open at night, they detailed with the institution of Madrid, which has Also recommended that, if They organize social meetings at home, only people living in cohabitation participate in them.

However, he has decided not to ban meetings between non-cohabitants at home for the moment. Likewise, he advised the permanent use of the mask to prevent the risk of contagion and new outbreaks. This limitation of hours and travel, except for justified reasons, joins other regulations put in place by the regional executive to prevent the spread of the virus, such as limiting social gatherings to a maximum of six people in any one zoned.

The regulations which continue to be active in the Community are as follows: indoor capacity continues to be 50% throughout the region, with bar service in the hotel sector being suspended. Here, the use of the mask remains mandatory at all times at all times, except for eating and drinking. However, there are exceptions to the 50% rule.

A maximum capacity of 75% is imposed in theaters, cinemas and other cultural events; also, in outdoor terraces, in commercial establishments and in unregulated training centers. In contrast, the capacity is expected to be 40% in “multi-purpose rooms such as the Wizink Center”.

Basic health zones affected

There are entry and exit restrictions in the following Basic Health Zones (ZBS) of the Community of Madrid, also from January 18, 2021:

Points affected in the capital: Andrés Mellado (district of Chamberí); Benita de Ávila, Silvano, Sanchinarro and Virgen del Cortijo (Hortaleza district); Aravaca (Moncloa-Aravaca district) and General Moscardó (Tetuán district); Barajas and Alameda de Osuna (Barajas district); Jazmín (Ciudad Lineal district); Mirasierra and Las Tablas (district of Fuencarral-El Pardo); Alpes y Rejas (District of San Blas-Canillejas); Montesa, Baviera and General Oraa (district of Salamanca).

Points affected in the rest of the municipalities of the Community: Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez); Sierra de Guadarrama (Collado Villalba); Getafe North (Getafe); Las Matas (Las Rozas); Felipe II, Presentation Sabio, El Soto, Parque Coimbra, Dos de Mayo and the mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles); Rivas-La Paz (Rivas-Vaciamadrid); San Fernando, Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares)

Municipalities affected by the complete restriction throughout the duration of the municipal mandate: Alcobendas, Algete, Arroyomolinos, Becerril de la Sierra, La Cabrera, Cadalso de los Vidrios, Campo Real, Ciempozuelos, Collado Mediano, Fuenlabrada, Fuente el Saz del Jarama, Hoyo de Manzanares, Mejorada del Campo, El Molar, Navalcarnero, Pedrezuela, San Agustín de Guadalix, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Talamanca del Jarama, Titulcia, Torrelodones, Valdeolmos-Alalpardo, Velilla de San Antonio and Villarejo de Salvanés.

The epidemic, uncontrollable in Madrid

The Madrid region continues to suffer from the severe effects of the pandemic, reporting 2,110 new cases (860 of which correspond to the last 24 hours) and 49 new deaths. The number of infections was down from the previous day, when 5,847 positive cases were reported (4,795 in the last 24 hours) and 45 deaths. Hospital pressure is the same or worse: 288 new patients admitted to the department have been registered (3,169 in total), although the number of ICU patients has decreased (490, only one less).

Since the start of the pandemic, the Community of Madrid has counted 468,686 people infected with the coronavirus. Of these, 82,231 were hospitalized, 7,638 were admitted to intensive care units and 72,556 were discharged. Regarding the number of deaths, 19,919 deaths were recorded, including 4,989 in social health centers, 13,707 in hospitals, 1,193 at home and 30 in other places, according to data presented by Mortuary Health.