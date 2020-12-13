Madrid advances school admission process and Galicia creates 240 new posts for VET teachers to fight ‘Celaá law’

Madrid

Publication: Sunday December 13, 2020 1:54 PM

Madrid and Galicia have already officially declared war on LOMLOE, the so-called “Celaá Law”, before its imminent launch on Spanish territory. The objective of the two regions, governed by the PP, is to counter the effects of the new educational regulations promoted by the PSOE government and United We Can. The government led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso has announced that it will advance the admission process for the new 2021/2022 school year. For its part, the Xunta de Galicia has announced that it will announce a new job offer for the body of technical teachers in vocational training.

The goal of the Community of Madrid is “to guarantee the freedom of choice for families despite LOMLOE”; a law which, as they recalled, is awaiting treatment in the Senate. “This leaves enough time to complete the necessary regulatory procedures and delay for a year the application of the changes concerning admission to the Community of Madrid”, explained the government of Díaz Ayuso in a statement in which he recalls that they are the first region to “approve these instructions, a circumstance which would allow the admission of students to continue as before”.

In the same press release, the dates for this process have been specified: the deadline for submitting applications will be from April 8 to 23, 2021. On May 18, the results of this application will be made public, and the following days, The May 19, 20 and 21, families will be able to make a claim if they are not satisfied with the option assigned. In this line, it is added in the said document that on June 4, the final list of students admitted to each center will be made public, which can be consulted on the websites of the educational centers and the Virtual Secretariat.

The government of Madrid also stressed that these requests will have to be made electronically and “will be sent to the first center included in the request” via the Virtual Secretariat. “In cases where it is not possible to submit the admission application electronically, it can be delivered to the included educational center first,” they concluded, stressing that thanks to the freedom of choice of the center educational 94% of Madrid families “obtained this course as their first option”.

Galicia, Castile and León, Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia will also advance the registration period

The announcement by Diaz Ayuso’s executive came to the public a few hours after Pablo Casado, president of the Popular Party, reported that the governments of communities ruled by his party, alone or in coalition with citizens, such as the In the case from Galicia, Castile and León, Andalusia, Madrid and Murcia, they will advance the enrollment period for the next school year in order to overcome the “limitations” in the choice of the center.

For its part, the Xunta de Galicia proposes “to counter the effects of the Celaá law on the body of technical teachers in vocational training” with a public job offer in which 240 new places are available. The adviser for culture, education and university, Román Rodríguez, stressed that the entry into force of the Celaá law will lead to the extinction of this body of teachers, which “will cause a problem for education of VET and will lead to greater instability. work for their teachers ”.

Faced with this, the Xunta considers that this appeal “will help to stabilize the temporary staff who have provided services, while ensuring sufficient teaching staff in Galician FP in the next courses”. The Galician government has already signaled that it will be approved before the implementation of the educational standard, in the first days of 2021, to “avoid the perverse effects of this law”, and added: “This new offer will affect all specialties have called and will involve a new opening of the application period to participate in the selection procedure “.

Criticisms and accusations for the new standard

Although LOMLOE was severely attacked by opposition parties – in particular the PP – defenders of the law were quick to respond to criticisms with others addressed in particular to Pablo Casado. Without going any further, the spokesperson for the PSOE in the Senate, Ander Gil, accused the popular leader of being an “expert in educational cheating”. Gil believes that “it is not acceptable” that the PP intends to “circumvent” the rule. In this sense, he demanded that he “stop thinking about himself” and act with “responsibility and maturity”.

A few days earlier, the Minister of Education herself had qualified as “contemptible” that from the PP they had abducted “certain children with links and political ideas against a government are unfounded”. So expressed the head of government after one of the popular senators, Ruz Villanueva, assured that the new educational standard “is born as a throwing weapon, and not as a unifying element”, and that it “destroys the dual educational model “. An interpretation to which Celaá also responded, this time accusing the senator himself: “He needs training to understand what the law says because he does not understand anything.”

Weeks earlier, the minister had declared in El Objectif that the aim of the law is to act from “the antipodes of LOMCE, which made them prosper by staying on the sidelines”. In the same program, he asserted that “education is not a commodity” and that it “is not subject to supply and demand, but to programming”; indicted Aznar, whom he described as false after claiming that the law “tries to exterminate” Castilian in Catalonia and the Basque Country; and he was frank about its application: “A law under the rule of law is respected. There are mechanisms to do so.”