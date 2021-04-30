Madrid allows eight protests for Labor Day

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 6:10 PM

The Madrid government delegation authorized eight demonstrations to mark International Labor Day on May 1. A total of 4,175 people will meet, 1,000 of whom will meet at the official meeting called by the workers ‘committees (CC.OO.) and the General Workers’ Union (UGT).

This news was confirmed by the government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, who was interviewed on Antena 3. She defended the celebration “controlled and respecting all sanitary measures” and indicated: “These will not be concentrations of the old Normality The workers have proven for a year that they are the most responsible, they and the unions will respect what is established and it will be celebrated in peace and quiet.

The main march will start at 12:00 and start in Plaza de Cibeles and end in Puerta del Sol. The presence of the Government is expected: Yolanda Díaz, José Luis Ábalos and Irene Montero have confirmed their presence.

This is not the only one

Others add to this concentration. The CGT, in collaboration with the Madrid housing coordinator, the network of precarious workers or the union Manteros and Lateros, among others, organized another demonstration from 11:30 am between Plaza Mayor and Puerta de Toledo.

From 12:00, affiliates and supporters of the CNT-AIT Madrid will parade, the route of which will include the areas from Valdeacederas to Cuatro Caminos. The Solidaridad union, created by Vox last year, will also make a trip from Coslada to Plaza de Conde de Casal.