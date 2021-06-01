Madrid and Murcia hope to remove the mask outside in a month, but ask that it be done at the same time in all the Autonomous Communities

Posted: Tuesday June 01, 2021 10:42 AM

After Castilla-La Mancha’s announcement on Monday, in which President Emiliano García-Page made explicit his intention to abolish the compulsory use of the mask outdoors in July, two other regions joined the proposal: Madrid and Murcia.

Regarding the first, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, the community health adviser, explained in statements to LaSexta that it is “one of the first steps” to deal with the de-escalation and, when asked about a date. specifies, indicates: “We wait a little longer, but we would understand that at the end of June.”

From now on, the advisor recalls that this change of regulation does not depend only on the regional executive, but above all on the national one: “The Ministry [de Sanidad] I would have to look for a time when the degree of vaccination of all Spaniards was at the same level. “A feeling shared by the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, who would qualify as” nonsense “that in certain regions its use outdoors is mandatory and not in others.

However, Miras himself also wanted to give an estimate of when Murcia would be ready for this change: in July. The reason? The high level of vaccination: “We are making progress in vaccination, especially those over 60 years old. We have already started vaccination between the ages of 45 and 49 ”. But, once again, he insists: “If this decision is made, and even more so if there are no closures, it must be a decision of the country. It makes no sense that in one autonomous community the non-use of the mask is prohibited and in another it is. », He condemned.