Madrid and Spain | Coronavirus and restrictions: Containment by areas and news of the COVID-19 vaccine, LIVE

📈 COVID-19 DATA

New coronavirus data: 351 deaths and 15,318 infections Cumulative incidence drops slightly to 452 cases per 100,000 population Pfizer has announced that its vaccine is 95% effective, more than initially advertised Pressure in ICUs slightly lower: 32.04% of beds are occupied by COVID patients