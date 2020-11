Madrid and Spain | Coronavirus, containment and news of the closure of the perimeter, live

📈 COVID-19 DATA

New data on coronaviruses: 328 deaths and 15,156 infections The cumulative incidence is 419 cases per 100,000 inhabitants The pressure in the ICUs remains worrying, even if it is decreasing Illa’s goal is for ten million Spaniards to be vaccinated in may