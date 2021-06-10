Madrid announces it will start vaccinating people aged 30-39 at the end of June

Updated: Thursday, June 10, 2021 6:40 PM

The Government of the Community of Madrid maintains the forecast to start vaccinating against COVID-19 to those under 40 years of age at the end of this month of June. This was confirmed by the region’s Acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who recalled that for this to be achieved, the current rate of injections must continue and sufficient doses must be received to be able to do so. .

Madrid began on Monday with the vaccination of the 40 to 49 age group, “the most numerous” in terms of population in the region with more than 1.1 million Madrilenians. In statements to ‘Onda Madrid’, Escudero said: “More or less, and without it being considered a 100% rule, about every three weeks we open an age group”.

In this sense, he reiterated that the forecast is to open the stage of 30 to 39 years at the end of June or the beginning of July. And whether or not this is fulfilled, the Interim Adviser suggested that the Community will expand the self-citation points.

“We are going to expand the capacity for self-citation, which we have detected as a positive point. Every time we open up age ranges for self-citation, acceptance increases and Madrid residents can choose when and where they want to be vaccinated is good news, ”he said.

In favor of Madrilenians who get vaccinated during their holidays

The Madrid health officer also reiterated the Community’s desire to administer the second dose of the vaccine in another region during the summer holidays and recalled that it was thus transferred to the Ministry of Health during the Interritorial held this Thursday. “We are a national health system and, therefore, the completion of the vaccination schedule should not be a problem for a Madrilenian who is on vacation in the Valencian Community, for example”, stressed Ruiz Escudero in this regard.

In this context, he considered that Madrid was the region that “vaccinated the most displaced people”, and for this reason, he asked the ministry for greater coordination in the convocation for the possibility of completing the vaccination schedule in the vacation spot. .