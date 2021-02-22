Madrid announces mass vaccination will start on Tuesday at Isabel Zendal Hospital

Publication: Monday 22 February 2021 21:00

Madrid announced that the mass vaccination would begin this Tuesday at Isabel Zendal Hospital, in addition to anticipating what will be the stages of the COVID vaccination plan in the coming days. The Community said in a statement that second-line health workers will begin to be vaccinated this Tuesday at Isabel Zendal Hospital, while on Thursday 25 February vaccination will begin for those over 80 and teachers.

Sources from the presidency of the Community of Madrid informed laSexta that this Tuesday, February 23, vaccination will begin in pavilion 3 of Isabel Zendal hospital with the AstraZeneca vaccine to 400 people from “Foreign Health, AENA, Health inspectors public, the Social Security Institute, rehabilitation professionals, forensic pathologists, CC Santé students and veterinarians ”.

These new groups to be vaccinated will be joined by those over 80 next Thursday, February 25. Vaccination of this population group will begin in primary care centers in each of the community health zones with 50,000 doses to be administered on Thursday, Friday and Monday March 1. A new shipment of 80,000 doses of Pfizer will arrive on Tuesday with which the vaccination of this group will continue during the first week of March.

On February 25, the vaccination of teachers up to 55 years old will also begin, as the AstraZeneca vaccine will be provided. The vaccination sites for this group will be the Primary Health Care Centers, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and Isabel Zendal Hospital.

Madrid joins the eight autonomous communities that had already started to focus on people over 80, one of the groups included as a priority. These are Murcia, Aragon, Euskadi, Galicia, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and Andalusia.