Madrid announces restrictions in six new basic health zones from Monday

Publication: Friday 20 November 2020 12:06

The Community of Madrid announces new restrictive measures for basic health zones with more than 400 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. These will be applied from midnight on Monday 23 November and for 14 days, until 7 December.

More specifically, as detailed by the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, the restrictive measures affect the following areas:

– Vicálvaro Artilleros (Madrid, Vicálvaro district)

– La Elipa (Madrid, Ciudad Lineal district)

– Cuzco, Castilla la Nueva and Alicante (Fuenlabrada)

– La Moraleja (Alcobendas)

On the other hand, Andradas reported that seven base areas in the region show a decrease of more than 50% in their cumulative incidence at 14 days, as well as a “marked downward trend” in infections, which is why they are excluded from the measurements. “Surgical” from the Ministry of Health.

More specifically, these are the following:

– Barrio del Puerto and Doctor Tamames (Coslada)

– Núñez Morgado (Chamartín, Madrid)

– Painters (Parla)

– Puerta del Ángel (Latina, Madrid)

– Villaamil (Tetuán, Madrid)

– Virgin of Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo, Madrid)

However, the restrictions are maintained for an additional week, until midnight on November 30, for the remaining 30 base zones in which this type of measure is applied.