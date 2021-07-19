Madrid asks for “patience” with the waste of the second doses: there are not enough vaccines

The citation for the second dose of the vaccine is causing more than one headache in the Community of Madrid. Mid-July, and with many first punctures already administered, the appointments for the second vaccine schedule do not arrive. For this reason, the Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, asked this Tuesday “patience” for the mess that has been generated.

The reason? There are not enough vaccines at the moment, argues the Ayuso government. The recommended schedule for Pfizer serum is to receive the second dose at 21 days. At the moment, it is quoted even for the 28. Although they specify that this margin is within that which is endorsed by the technical sheet of the vaccine.

“As part of the vaccination strategy, especially with the second dose, we always try to get as close as possible to day 21,” Escudero commented. “We are in an environment with a shortage of vaccines and we receive half of the vaccines in June,” he apologized.

Ayuso government says there is a “shortage” of vaccines

Thus, the plans of the government of Madrid are to maintain the stock and “to adjust the vaccination”. And Escudero admitted to having stopped giving the first doses “both in hospitals and in primary care and, above all, with self-appointment”, to “avoid delays” for those who have already had the first puncture. .

“It is due to the shortage of vaccines. We have been warning it for weeks,” commented the Madrid leader.

Madrid, the CCAA which vaccinates the least on what has been received

The truth is that, according to central government data, between June 1 and June 30, Madrid received 1,529,190 doses of Pfizer – in May, it had received 938,340 -; So far in July, in the middle of the month, 719,550 vials of this serum have already arrived, 251,550 last week.

Madrid is the autonomy that vaccinates the least on what has been received, 87.9% compared to the national average of 93.2%. According to data from this Friday, Madrid had received 7,515,545 doses, inoculated 6,603,653 and stored 911,892 in refrigerators.