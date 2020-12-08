Madrid asks government again to allow antigen testing in pharmacies

Posted: Tuesday December 8 2020 20:50

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has reiterated the request it made to the Ministry of Health 11 days ago to allow rapid antigenic tests for the diagnosis of the coronavirus in pharmacy offices, at the same time let it alert on the confusion this will generate the rapid antibody tests, because the sensitivity of these tests is very low.

By letter, he recalls that the Ministry of Health has presented to the Spanish government a project designed in collaboration with the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid (COFM), the Spanish Society of Family and Community Pharmacy (SEFAC), the Federation of Businesses of Spanish Pharmacists (FEFE) and the Association of Pharmaceutical Companies of Madrid (ADEFARMA).

The regional government of Madrid has drawn up this plan so that the pharmacy offices in the region, on a voluntary basis, can carry out highly reliable antigen tests, with established safety criteria, to citizens interested in undergoing this test, and provided that they have no symptoms.

If they have it, they should always go to a health center. When a citizen obtains a positive result, the pharmacy office, as a health establishment, notifies him immediately, since these tests give results in 15 minutes.

At the same time, the data will be transmitted to the General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, through a centralized registration system that will be integrated into the information systems of the Ministry of Health.

Rapid antibody test

Faced with this project presented to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health wants to warn “on the confusion, more than on information”, which will generate rapid antibody tests.

They claim that the presence of IgM immunoglobulins does not establish the diagnosis of acute infection and that the presence of IgG immunoglobulins (antibodies) must be confirmed by other more specific techniques in order not to generate a false feeling. protection.