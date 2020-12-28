Madrid asks government that mutuals can test their workers for antigens

Publication: Monday December 28 2020 21:39

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, sent a letter to José Luis Escrivá asking that mutuals can test workers for antigens.

According to the letter, the tests will be aimed at “personnel without symptoms of illness and are carried out with all guarantees of safety, traceability and confidentiality of the results”.

In addition, he specifies that the tests “will be carried out in a similar way to those carried out in the devices currently in operation, adapting, of course, to the capacities available to mutual health insurance. These tests are intended for the personnel without symptoms of illness and are carried out with all the guarantees of safety, traceability and confidentiality of the results ”.

The objective, according to the Community of Madrid, is to “cut the chain of transmission of the virus with early detection”. For this, it would be the Ministry of Health that would provide the necessary equipment and establish the protocols for its implementation.