Madrid Assembly accepts dissolution but appeals to Ayuso’s electoral advance

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:38

The Office of the Permanent Deputation of the Assembly of Madrid accepted the dissolution of the chamber after the convening of the elections promoted by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Despite this decision, he will proceed to the presentation of an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid against the publication of this decree of dissolution, asking for very precautionary measures in this regard.

The resolution on provisional measures will not exceed 24 hours from their request, therefore all parliamentary activity is suspended and the agreements will rot, pending the decision of the Supreme Court.

As laSexta learned, the call has yet to reach the TSJM, although it will likely do so throughout the afternoon. The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the TSJM will have two days to resolve the precautionary measures, that is to say if it temporarily suspends the decree of electoral convocation until it assesses its merits.

It takes about two business days, so they would have until Monday to resolve it, although TSJM sources tell LaSexta that there will likely be a decision on Friday.

It is one more step to resolve the legal mess in which the Community of Madrid was plunged after the presentation of two motions of censure by the PSOE and Más Madrid on the same day that the elections were called.

According to the regulations, elections cannot be called after the presentation of a motion of no confidence against the government, nor motions of no confidence if the president has dissolved the chamber to call an election.

At this point, the timeline of events kicks in: Ayuso signed the decree dissolving the Madrid Assembly at 12:25 a.m. (although it wasn’t published in BOCM until the next day) and the PSOE and Más Madrid recorded their censure motions around 1:00 p.m.

Despite this, formal communication to the Assembly for its dissolution by decree took place at 4:10 p.m., after the House Bureau qualified the motions.

If there is an election, what is the timetable?

On the assumption that the elections are crowned with success by decision of the court, they would be held next Tuesday, May 4, the first elections in Madrid would be held on a working day. The election campaign will begin on Sunday April 18 and the day of reflection will take place on May 3.

The elections will be held on a school day and faced with this scenario, many parents wonder if they will be able to take their children to school on that day. While there is still no clear decision, the same can be expected to happen as in the Catalan elections of 2017, which took place on a working day: Thursday, December 21.

Then the Ministry of Education declared that Thursday “non-school day” in non-university education in the community “in accordance with the regulations in force in electoral matters”.