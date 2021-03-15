Madrid Assembly complies with court ruling and elections will take place on May 4

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 1:24 PM

The Office of the Permanent Deputation of the Madrid Assembly will not appeal the order of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) which supports the call for early elections on May 4 in this community and will also withdraw of the call, parliamentary sources said.

The TSJM decided this Sunday, after two days of deliberation, to reject the provisional measures requested by the lawyers of the Madrid Chamber in their appeal against the decree of dissolution and call for the elections signed by the President of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso .

In addition, parliamentary sources told Efe that the Assembly will waive its own appeal against the decree, with which the TSJM will no longer have to rule on the merits of the case and the May 4 electoral appeal will become a court decision. solidify.

The president until now of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, reacted this Monday in appearance to this decision of the Table of the Assembly. In this sense, he defends that his decree convening the elections, written last Wednesday at noon, but verified after the request for motions of censure, was executed in accordance with the law: “This shows that we have always acted in accordance with the law and that the decisions we adopted were appropriate ”, condemned the president.

The electoral campaign, according to the decree convening the Community, will begin at midnight on Sunday, April 18, 2021 and will end at midnight on Monday, May 3, 2021, while the constitutive session of the Assembly will be held on June 8, 2021, at ten o’clock.