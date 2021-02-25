Madrid begins mass vaccination in the metropolis of Wanda for police, firefighters and civil protection personnel

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:50

The Community of Madrid began this Thursday with the massive vaccination of municipal police, firefighters and members of civil protection at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. According to regional government data, it is expected that approximately 350 people will be vaccinated per hour, with a total of 1,200 doses administered today.

Over the weekend, another 7,000 people will receive the injection. The idea of ​​the regional executive is for the Atlético de Madrid stadium to become a fixed point for mass vaccination. In other words, from Monday to Sunday, approximately 10,000 people per day can be vaccinated with virtually no interruption. Even if football matches take place, because these actions take place in a factory outside the playing field.

More specifically, the site has a total of 16 vaccination points and 40 professionals working each shift. A fact that the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, celebrated on his Twitter account: “Sport continues to be the best ally of our health, also collaborating in the vaccination campaign”, writes the president.

Vaccination of over 80s is also starting

In addition to this process, the community of Madrid also started this Thursday the mass vaccination of the over 80s. First, those 85 and over will be vaccinated, and then those under 85 will be vaccinated until they are 80 years old.

The vaccination of this population group will be done in the primary care centers of each of the community health zones, with 50,000 doses to be administered on Thursday, Friday and Monday, March 1. A new shipment of 80,000 doses of Pfizer arrived on Tuesday with which vaccination of this group will continue during the first week of March.

Thus, health centers have already started to name the elderly who will be vaccinated. Every day, around 15,000 people over the age of 80 will be summoned to be vaccinated in the afternoon, from 3.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Users can be accompanied, if they wish, by a member of their family or a caregiver, they specified from the government of Madrid.