Madrid calls on government for children under 60 to be voluntarily vaccinated with AstraZeneca

Posted: Saturday April 10, 2021 3:19 PM

Madrid launches an ordinance to the Ministry of Health asking that all those who wish, voluntarily, to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vial and who are under the age of 60 can do so, regardless of the vaccination order established by the executive .

This was announced this Saturday by the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who formally requested this measure during his visit to the new “vacunadrome” in the region, the WiZink Center.

There, he criticized the fact that the central government had established “age limits without being based on scientific criteria”, asking “the Ministry of Health and the President of the Government”, Pedro Sánchez, not to include the vaccination in the May 4 election campaign.

“We are concentrating on vaccinating the population of Madrid and we are very concerned about the arrival of vaccines,” continued Ruiz Escudero. Currently, Madrid has 14 vaccination points: Wanda Metropolitano, the public hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal and the following hospitals: Getafe, Severo Ochoa, Móstoles, Fuenlabrada, El Tajo, Fundación Alcorcón, Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, Gregorio Marañón , October 12, La Paz and Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

Ruiz Escudero assured that this Friday more than 47,300 doses of the vaccine were put in, predicting that this week will end with more than 300,000 doses, which would be the record for the region. Likewise, he indicated that the Community of Madrid has already managed to administer more than 1,300,000 vaccines, of which 430,000 are second doses, with which 6.3% of the inhabitants of Madrid “already have the complete vaccine in place” .