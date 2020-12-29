Madrid calls on government to allow mutuals to perform antigen testing on workers

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health, sent a letter to the Ministry of Social Security in which he assures that the Minister of Health will provide the necessary personnel to carry out these tests

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, on Monday asked the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jos Luis Escriv, that work mutuals can carry out antigenic tests on asymptomatic workers in their facilities. and with health workers.

According to the letter, the aim is to “cut the chain of transmission” and specifies that the personnel necessary to carry out these tests will be provided by the Minister of Health.

Likewise, he specifies that the protocol and the criteria for its implementation will be determined by the General Directorate of Public Health, depending on the area led by Escudero.

Advisor staff

“These (tests) will be carried out in a manner similar to those carried out in the devices currently in operation, adapting, naturally, to the capacities that the Service Centers may have. They guide staff without symptoms of illness and are carried out with all the guarantees of security, traceability and confidentiality of the results, ”concludes the Madrid advisor.

This strategy has been approved by the European Union and scientific studies, and since September it has been carried out in the form of screening the population in different base areas of the region to cut the chain of transmission of the virus.

The Madrid adviser also informed the Minister of Social Security that the tests will be carried out on the basis of the criteria established by the General Directorate of Public Health to determine the population, in this case the job, that will be offered to perform voluntary testing. The antigen tests are intended for people not showing symptoms of COVID-19, and will be carried out with all the guarantees of safety, traceability and confidentiality of the results.

