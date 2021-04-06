Madrid City Council denies authorization to Vox for its rally in Vallecas and it will only be able to hold a concentration

Publication: Tuesday April 6, 2021 18:51

Madrid City Hall refused Vox permission to use the Plaza de la Constitución in Vallecas and to celebrate the act it had planned with Rocío Monasterio and Santiago Abascal to launch the electoral campaign this Wednesday, April 6.

The letter from the Vallecas district councilor, to which LaSexta had access, communicates to the far-right formation that their request is inadmissible for not having made it in advance.

“Given the fact that the registration in the electronic register of the referenced request took place on April 4, 2021 and that the act for which authorization is requested would take place on April 7, 2021, it is clearly impossible to launch the process because it has been If we do, we would communicate an act which, from the first moment, is presumed to have been refused, ”the resolution reads.

From Vox, they assure that they have the authorization of the Government Delegation and posted on Twitter a capture of the resolution in which it is stated that “knowledge” of “the concentration called by Vox” is taken.

Despite this, in one of the provisions, the Delegation underlines that “the installation of any material element in the public highway, whether it is the stage, tables, etc., must comply with the legislation in in terms of local authorities “.

Madrid City Council assures LaSexta that Abascal’s party will be able to organize a rally this Wednesday “no more” and that it will not be able to install lecterns, speakers or chairs because they do not have the authorization of the council . From Vox, they warned that they would bring a scene to the event and that if they were to leave, they would release megaphones.