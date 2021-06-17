Madrid City Hall and the Everis Foundation create a professional retraining program to stimulate employment in technology and foster innovation

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoa Villacs, the delegate for the Economy, Innovation and Employment, Miguel ngel Redondo and Noem Sann, president of the Everis Foundation, presented the “Municipal School of digital talent “, an online training program in the languages ​​of the most requested programming that meets two objectives: to provide Madrid companies with the qualified talents they need for their development and sustainability and to provide tools that help stimulate employment in Madrid.

According to data from the City of Madrid, the unemployed population groups in Madrid have grown significantly over the past year and are expected to become a structural problem for the next few years. Paradoxically, at the same time, there is a serious shortage of developers and programmers which threatens the growth potential of very dynamic sectors which could be called upon to drive the economic growth of the city in the years to come and foster the recovery. by promoting change towards new manufacturing models.

Villacs underlined “the importance of digitization, which has become a necessity after the arrival of the pandemic. The city council has also adapted and adapts the training and employment offer for the inhabitants of Madrid ”. In addition, the presence of Noem Sann, president of the everis foundation, underlined, who “is an example for women, being the first presidential candidate in Latin America, minister of communication, ambassador… It is a woman who invites. to seize opportunities and which serves as an example to launch this school of digital talents “.

For his part, Noem Sann recalled that “the success of this program is that we engage and work together from the academy, the public sector, private companies and the third sector. Thus, this initiative will help to connect the supply and demand for employment, to train qualified talents that will allow companies to focus on the digitization that today’s world demands of us ”.

Intensive online training

The program, which is jointly launched by the Madrid Employment Agency, the Madrid Business Forum and the Everis Foundation, will last six months, will take place in a bootcamp format that recreates the conditions of a first job or teleworking . Be completely experiential, with challenge-based learning and collaborative work and representatives of the most important companies in the sector will participate as coaches and mentors, who will also be potential employers of the participants.

The training is aimed at a wide range of people with no prior knowledge of programming, highly motivated and disciplined people, freelancers and professionals who need digital skills to boost their business, and people seeking retraining. or initial studies aimed at employability.

Precisely, according to the delegate of Economy, Innovation and Employment, Miguel ngel Redondo, “one of the keys to success lies in the good selection of participants”, so particular attention will be paid and selected ” these candidates whose playing characteristics suggest a greater use of training ”.

Self-learning and self-assessment

During the training, each student will have to overcome 24 challenges in 24 weeks and make them depend on their own effort. To achieve this, they will have a team of mentors and coaches who will also act as potential employers by being the representatives of various companies seeking employment in these fields.

The thematic modules will be developed in Cybersecurity and Python, one of the languages ​​most used by data scientists. At the end of the training, the participants will be able to assume the basic tasks in these two areas.

Steps and dates

We are currently working on launching a pilot with 60 students which will serve as a benchmark for further development of the program. This first phase makes it possible to validate the approach and to anticipate any problems that may appear during the course and the subsequent hiring by companies in Madrid.

The project has three phases: a first selection phase, scheduled for autumn 2021, open to anyone wishing to participate and which will allow an adequate selection of the 60 students who will be trained in the pilot; a second, scheduled for the first semester of 2022, which will be the Python Programming Course for Cybersecurity and Big Data, in which selected students from the previous phase will participate, and a third for assessment and employability, scheduled for the third trimester from 2022.

