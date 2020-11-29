Madrid City Hall ensures that crowds in the center match what is “expected”

Posted: Sunday November 29 2020 18:32

The center of Madrid was packed this weekend with hundreds of people coinciding with the switching on of Christmas lights and “ Black Friday ”, a prelude to Christmas shopping, although the crowds that flocked to several streets enter, according to city council. , in the “expected”.

Preciados Street, Puerta del Sol and its surrounding streets were crowded with people, despite the sanitary and hygienic measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources from Madrid City Hall indicated that, despite the image of an agglomeration, the operation had foreseen such a large number of people and did not lead to any unforeseen events during the weekend.

Madrid municipal police launched the special Christmas operation last Friday, which until January 7 will deploy between 75 and 100 additional officers every day in the city center, with the planned possibility of cutting off pedestrian access to the streets close to Sol.

Coronavirus infections the day before were reported in the Community of Madrid, an increase of 1,523 new cases, of which 657 correspond to the last 24 hours, and just as deaths from covid-19 went in one day from 21 to 31. 19, according to the daily epidemiological report communicated this Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

Many experts and health workers have expressed concern over the images the city presented on its streets on Saturday as they see it as heightened irresponsibility as many of them have been working piecemeal since the start of pandemic to prevent an increase in the number of cases and deaths in Spain. “They scare me because I think we are relaxing and it reminds me when, after the first wave, we thought we had beaten the virus,” lamented Juan Torres, head of the internal medicine department at Infanta Leonor hospital- Virgen de la Torre.