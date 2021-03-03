Madrid City Hall promotes new digital skills training project for women

The project, in which Orange is also collaborating, has 48 volunteers who will help 40 women to improve their personal brand online, to search for a job on the Internet, to pass a job interview, etc.

BY RRHHDigital, 15:30 – 03 March 2021



Deputy Mayor Begoa Villacs presented the “Digital Woman” program, coordinated by the Madrid Employment Agency and developed by the Quiero Trabajo Foundation and Orange.

This initiative was awarded the Solidarios Orange prize, endowed with 30,000 euros, in the Social Inclusion category. This award stems from the need for Orange employees to respond to social issues and generate impact. This year, the Orange Solidarity Awards celebrate 10 years of support for the most disadvantaged groups of people.

The “Digital Woman” project is aimed at women particularly exposed to vulnerability or poverty. This initiative aims for women to acquire digital skills and quickly learn to work online, a need that has become clear with COVID-19.

To achieve this, the project has 48 volunteers who will help 40 women to improve their personal brand online, to search for a job on the Internet, to pass a job interview, etc. At the same time, they will be supervised in a comprehensive mentoring program.

Digital empowerment

According to Encarnacin Fernndez, director of institutional relations at Orange, “the Digital Woman project is part of our EDYTA program which, supporting the empowerment of women through digital education, has already trained 11,000 women in 200 classrooms in 18 assists ”.

“It is necessary – in addition – to eliminate these gaps in digital skills and to increase the representativeness and relevance of women in key sectors. The number of women with digital and computer disabilities is much higher than that of men, to the point that there are more than 6.2 million Spanish women without digital skills, which is 634,000 more than men in this situation. “.

“At Orange, we support projects that are a tool for empowering these women, increasing the social impact of their actions and promoting their social inclusion and improving their employability through the development of digital skills,” he concludes.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital