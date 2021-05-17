Madrid City Hall will not remove the terraces that occupy the parking spaces before 2022

Publication: Monday, May 17, 2021 10:22 PM

The delegate for the Environment and Mobility of the City of Madrid, Borja Carabante, said on Monday that in 2022 “the terraces which have occupied parking lots due to the pandemic will be reversed”.

This was also transmitted by the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who stressed that “they will not be able to maintain themselves in an indefinite situation” and that this date has been fixed (December 31, 2021) thinking that the scenario will normalize “.

He acknowledged that “the neighbors have seen this proliferation, and have said they are causing trouble” but stressed that “they understand that they must be tolerated. So, he added that this has enabled Madrid to being the region that closed the least hospitality.

This statement is in line with the extension announced by the vice-mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís, who has already argued that the possibility of occupying parking spaces as well as the 100% reduction in the occupancy rate have been extended until December 31, 2021. and not before May 9 as initially planned.

This extension of the terraces, as detailed by Carabante in the neighborhood commission, led to the elimination of 1,502 parking spaces in the capital. Of these, 202 are in the blue zone and 1,300 are in the green zone. The delegate stressed that the said “parking restriction for residents” will be “corrected” from January 1, 2022, when the extensions granted to the hospitality sector in the capital will end.

The neighborhoods with the most green zone squares occupied by terraces are Chamberí, which reaches 450, and Salamanca with 397. Those with the most blue zone squares are Chamberí, with a total of 57, and Chamartín, with 46 .