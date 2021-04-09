Madrid claim refusal to be vaccinated has risen from 3% to 70% due to “uncertainty” over Astrazeneca

Updated: Friday, April 9, 2021 3:49 PM

Published on: 04/09/2021 15:45

New confrontation between Ayuso’s government and the central executive. The Community of Madrid now blames them for the “decrease in the number of vaccinated citizens” for having “confused” with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Madrid’s Deputy Minister of Public Health Antonio Zapatero gave information during the weekly press conference on the epidemiological situation in Madrid. According to him, on the same day he received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 10,046 people were vaccinated at Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital, “and yesterday Thursday, after the change in criteria, 5,679 were vaccinated, or almost half “.

In the same sense, he pointed out that on Thursday 29,000 people were summoned to the Isabel Zendal Nurse hospital and the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, and that 10,800 people were vaccinated, that is to say that only about 30% l ‘were, and he added that for this Friday, with the incorporation of the WiZink Center, 32,000 appointments had been scheduled, 45% of which were confirmed at 9:00 p.m. the day before.

According to him, “this episode of confusion which has occurred in recent days has as a direct consequence the decrease in the number of vaccinated citizens”. “I think a self-respecting government must do the exact opposite, it must promote vaccination and not create confusion which results in a decrease in the number of vaccinated citizens,” Zapatero said.

According to the Ministry of Health, in recent days, the response of citizens aged 60 to 65 to vaccination with AstraZeneca was massive and the rejection was around 3%, although it was after the first day of vaccination of the population of that age. group in Metropolitan Wanda, when less than half of those mentioned attended.

On the other hand, Zapatero reiterated the opposition of the Community of Madrid to limit vaccination with AstraZeneca only to people over 60 years old, “without any technical criteria”. Likewise, he spoke out with regard to citizens under the age of 60 who had already received the first dose, defending that the second dose should also be administered, since no cases of thrombus were reported in the second. doses.

Changes to AstraZaneca

The Ministry of Health and most communities decided on Wednesday to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for those under 60, following a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which linked the vaccine to several cases of thrombus although she supported its use. .

The decision was taken with the vote against the region of Madrid, which asked to extend the limit to people over 65 and stressed that the decision is not based on the findings of the European Committee for the pharmacovigilance risk assessment (PRAC).

A day later on Thursday, the ministry and communities decided to extend the age limit to 69 once the group’s vaccination between 60 and 65 is completed.