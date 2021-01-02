Madrid closes eight new basic health zones and five localities due to increase in infections

Publication: Saturday January 2, 2021 12:18 PM

The Community of Madrid has decided to impose restrictions on mobility in eight new basic health zones, as well as in five localities in the region, given the increase in coronavirus cases.

This was announced this Saturday by the Ministry of Health, which indicated that, in this way, from next Monday January 4, a total of 18 basic health zones and five municipalities will be banned from entering and leaving. except for justified reasons. , for 14 days.

Although in the population centers concerned you can only enter and exit for justified reasons, the Community of Madrid provides an exception for the Day of the Three Kings, when there will be no restriction of mobility.

Specifically, the restrictions are extended to the following basic health zones, which will maintain them until January 18 at midnight:

Marqués de la Valdavia and Alcobendas Chopera (Alcobendas) Las Olivas and Aranjuez (Aranjuez) San Fernando and Los Alperchines (San Fernando de Henares) Virgen del Cortijo (in the Hortaleza district of the capital Madrid) Torrelodones (affecting the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo from Manzanares)

Similarly, Public Health establishes entry and exit restrictions in the perimeters of five localities which do not coincide with that of a base zone, because the sources of transmission are more located there, according to the ministry. They are as follows:

CiempozuelosNavalcarneroAlgeteCampo Villarejo de Salvanés improved

On the other hand, the restrictions are maintained for an additional seven days, until January 11, in the base areas of La Moraleja, in Alcobendas; in Andrés Mellado (in the Chamberí district) and in Sanchinarro (Hortaleza), in the capital of Madrid; in the regions of Felipe II and Mayor Bartolomé González, in Móstoles; and in Getafe Norte, in Getafe.

The limitations in the basic health zone of Aravaca, in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca, and in that of General Moscardó, in the district of Tetuán, both in the capital Madrid, also remain in force until January 11. at midnight. ; as well as in the base areas of Reyes Católicos and V Centenario, which are located in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

General and specific restrictive measures

All areas affected by mobility restrictions also have other specific measures: the capacity of places of worship is set at one third and there can only be a maximum of 15 standby participants, if they are outside , and 10 in closed places.

However, the regional executive recalled that throughout the Community of Madrid, the curfew between midnight and 6 a.m. is still in force, as well as the limitation of meetings fixed to six people. The whole region is closed on the perimeter until January 6 inclusive, except for trips to relatives and friends for Christmas.

Throughout the region, businesses and services must close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the exception of pharmacies, medical establishments, veterinarians, gas stations and others which provide essential and essential services. Shopping centers with cinemas, restaurants or entertainment may close at midnight.

As a rule, capacity is limited to half in the whole region, although there are exceptions: 75% in theaters, cinemas and other cultural facilities, as well as outdoor terraces, commercial premises at 75% and unregulated training centers, and 40% in multi-purpose rooms (such as the Wizink Center).