Madrid delays the closing of bars to 1:00 am and increases the number of dinners on the terraces to 8 from Monday

Publication: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 2:14 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced that she will lower the restrictions on hospitality from next Monday. The establishments can close at 1:00 am, the dinners inside are extended from four to six and on the terraces, from six to eight.

The president of CAM convened Friday the press conference of the Ministry of Health to learn more about this subject. This measure, added to the opening of the 286 basic health zones in the Community last Monday, reflects the gradual opening of the capital.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso recalled that today the pilot self-nomination system begins to be vaccinated in people between 57 and 67 years old. The leader of the PP in the capital assured that “there are already 11,000 applications”, which proves that it is a “total success”.