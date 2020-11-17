Madrid demands tests in pharmacies for the entire population before Christmas

Updated: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 12:16 PM

The Vice-President of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, told Al Rojo Vivo that he had asked Minister Illa for a meeting of the COVID-19 group so that the government “authorizes” them to “do pharmacy tests” : “My goal is that before Christmas all the inhabitants of Madrid can take a test before seeing their family. Free for the population.”

In this sense, Aguado defended that “the strategy of doing massive tests works” and put the Community of Madrid as an example of places that have applied this measure and “the curve is controlled”.

Despite his proposal to save the holidays, the vice-president warned that “they will not be normal”, even if “we continue to go down we will have a real Christmas”: “I do not want to spend a Christmas where I see my family on Skype I don’t want to ruin the Christmas campaigns either. “

“I want to see my brother, I want to see my parents, they may not be like other Christmases, but we will try to make them as God wanted”, said the Citizen, who recalled that “we We play a lot “during the holidays because” we are entering winter and from a health point of view winters are complicated.

Aguado also underlined that “the fact that the curve goes down” in Madrid “does not mean that you can raise your guard”: “We have to lower it as much as possible before Christmas and then remain cautious, not to think that we have overcome the virus, virus I’ll beat him when there is a vaccine. “

At a closer holiday like the December bridge, he stressed that the Madrid government has not yet made a decision on the matter and explained that he will see “how the curve evolves”.