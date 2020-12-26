Madrid detects four cases of the new British strain of coronavirus

Updated: Saturday, December 26, 2020 2:04 PM

Published on: 12/26/2020 11:42

The new British strain of the coronavirus has officially entered Spain. The Community of Madrid was the first to confirm cases of this contagious COVID-19 mutation.

The General Directorate of Public Health of the Community of Madrid confirmed the news in a joint appearance by Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Antonio Zapatero and Elena Andradas.

These are four confirmed cases that have traveled from the UK, along with three other suspected cases in which the virus’s genome is sequenced.

Zapatero stressed that it is a strain “more transmissible but which does not generate more serious clinical cases”.

Extended restrictions

The Community of Madrid has also expanded the Basic Health Zones (ZBS) to ten which will register mobility restrictions from midnight on Monday December 28: two new ones in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Reyes Católicos and Quinto Centenario) and two others in the capital (Moncloa and Moscardó, in Tetuán).

There are four core domains that have exceeded the incidence threshold of 400 cases per 100,000 population. Mobility restrictions will apply for fourteen days, from midnight on Monday December 28 to midnight on January 11.

The Community maintains the restrictions in the ZBS of La Moraleja (Alcobendas), although it follows a downward trend but “does not reach the expected level”. Mobility restrictions in these areas will remain in effect from January 28 to January 4, one more week.

The basic health zones with restrictions will reach up to ten, adding those of Andrés Mellado and Sanchinarro (Madrid), Felipe II and the mayor Bartolomé González (Móstoles) and Getafe Norte (Getafe).

Ayuso blames government “irresponsibility”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, returned to her criticism of the central government and its policy with the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport.

“We learned again that the PCR is hardly done and that contagious cases arrive like a sieve. Moreover, this Christmas Eve, the Madrid families could have met much more calmly by having an antigen test in their pharmacies and they still have not left us “, criticism.

Ayuso denounces “the irresponsibility of Pedro Sánchez”, also criticizing the number of vaccines they will receive against COVID-19.