Madrid detects two imported cases of Indian strain of coronavirus

Updated: Friday, May 28, 2021 2:23 PM

Published: 05/28/2021 2:22 PM

Madrid has recorded the first two cases of the Indian strain in the region. As Deputy Health Minister Antonio Zapatero explained, these are two imported cases that were detected at Barajas airport through an antigen test. They were then confirmed by PCR at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

In this sense, Zapatero urged Health to strengthen controls at points of entry into Spain. “Nothing beats without checks at airports and train stations. Barajas’ surveillance is vital. We call again on the government, we have been doing this since May 2020 and it is not getting the attention it deserves,” said the vice-responsible for Health in Madrid, assured that “from January to April 2021, Health only tested 7% of travelers arriving in Madrid”.

“We can say that travelers with originally positive PCR arrive in Madrid,” Zapatero insisted. Despite this, he stressed that the COVID situation in Madrid continues to improve, although he urged not to let our guard down.

Cantabria, Catalonia, Valencia, Bilbao and Vigo have already detected positives in this strain

Currently, the active epidemic of the Indian variant in Colindres, Cantabria, is the most worrying in Spain. Local people are frightened after six cases of the variant were identified in an outbreak with 23 infections and 35 contacts.

Previously there had been cases in our country. Catalonia’s Public Health Secretary on May 4 reported the detection of two positives in the Indian variant after returning from India, while at least 26 sailors from five ships tested positive for COVID (some with the Indian strain) while moored in the ports of Valencia, Bilbao and Vigo.