Madrid elections 2021 | Latest news, polls and interview from Ferreras with Iglesias, live

LaSexta barometer: Ayuso, six absolute majority seats in Madrid

A week before the May 4 elections, the Popular Party is very close to an absolute majority in the Madrid Assembly: it would only have six seats. According to data from the laSexta barometer, the party led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso would win 63 seats and 43.4% of the vote. In other words, with the support of Vox, who would obtain 12 seats, he would be able to exceed the minimum of 69 seats to govern in the Community of Madrid.

One of the big novelties of this poll, carried out between 22 and 24 April – after the threats against Pablo Iglesias became known and after the tension with Monasterio in the Cadena Ser debate – revolves around the left bloc: PSOE, United We Can and Plus Madrid would not obtain sufficient support to govern, because between the three forces they add 61 seats.