Madrid Elections | Here are the time slots in which you can go to vote in the elections of the Community of Madrid

Publication: Friday, April 30, 2021 2:05 PM

The Community of Madrid establishes a protocol with certain time slots for going to vote safely in the polling stations on May 4.

Thus, they recommend that vulnerable people and people over 65 go and vote preferably in the time slot from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. And in the same way, their caregivers should do it, according to the protocol.

As for people “suffering from an active or suspected disease”, they are invited to present themselves preferably in the final section, in the time slot from 19:00 to 20:00.

Some recommendations that the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan of the Community of Madrid Antonio Zapatero insisted on today. He stressed at a press conference the importance of this protocol, noting that the vote “will be safe” and asking that the recommendations be followed.

Along with these important time slots, the Community of Madrid plan gives another set of recommendations to voters:

– Only the voter can be present (accompanied by an assistant in the event of a malfunction)

– The hydroalcoholic gel must be applied before the vote

– The DNI or the passport with the visible photo must be placed in the bin so that there is no type of contact.

– The sealed envelope will be shown to Table members

– The mask will not be removed at any time, except when requested by Table members for identification

– Distance and safety capacity must be respected, as well as to avoid crowds at entrances and exits

In the same vein, the polling rooms will have differentiated entry and exit routes and will be responsible for security to control access and verify compliance with sanitary measures. The cleaning, disinfection and ventilation of spaces will also be intensified. And there will be hydroalcoholic gel, masks and disposable gloves.

In the case of table members, the protocol provides that each table will be equipped with two cans of hydroalcoholic gel, disposable gloves, two FFP2 masks for each member and a protective face shield.