Madrid Electoral Council orders PSOE to “immediately withdraw” giant Gabilondo cartel from Callao

Publication: Friday, April 9, 2021 11:12 PM

The Provincial Electoral Council of Madrid asked the PSOE to “immediately withdraw” the large poster of the socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, in the building of the Palacio de la Prensa in the Plaza de Callao until the start of the electoral campaign, after a complaint from the PP and Vox.

Last Friday, April 3, the PSOE deployed a giant canvas measuring 29 by 22 meters on the facade of the Palacio de la Prensa with the slogan “After the photo, the government of Colón? and photographs of PP president Pablo Casado, Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and Vox president Santiago Abascal, among others.

As the Council concluded, the poster “as a whole implies an act of electoral propaganda” because “it refers to the photographs of people from the Popular Party with the slogans” After the photo, the government of Colón? “and” Stop the Colon government “”.

In this sense, in its resolution, the electoral regulatory body underlines that the giant canvas implies an act of electoral propaganda by “including a photograph, preponderant and not at all incidental”, of the candidate of the PSOE with the slogan “Serious program” .

“It is true that the aforementioned poster does not contain a direct and express request to vote, and that it includes a QR code in order” to report on the daily acts of presentation of the electoral program of the Socialists, but, in the opinion of the Council, “A general examination of the said poster and the impression it causes on a fairly normal observer should be taken into account.”

Thus, for the Provincial Electoral Council of Madrid, there is no place, “for the moment”, to open a sanction case.