madrid-exceeds-half-a-million-patients-on-the-waiting-list-to-see-the-specialist-for-the-first-time

Raquel Tome, 42 years. Intermenstrual and very profuse bleeding. You have been given an appointment for the specialist in March of next year. Ana R., in June, was given an “urgent” date in Dermatology for this December. María Rodríguez, with pain in one knee that has not allowed her to live as she used to since August, confirmed this 25 of October that the traumatologist would see her in October from 2022. And the orthopedic surgeon who will see Alberto Blázquez will be delayed a little longer; with chronic low back pain, diagnosed since 2012 and with a recent crisis that leaves him practically immobile, the Community of Madrid sent him an SMS with an appointment for the 11. 00 of the 27 April 2023. There are only four of the 500. 366 people who wait in this autonomy to see the specialist for the first time. It is the highest figure since there are official data, in June 2016. Then there was 229. 280.

Waiting lists, for these specialists, for tests or for surgeries, they are not a new problem. He already had hundreds of thousands of patients in tow in Madrid, but never like before. In addition to the more than half a million waiting to see a specialist at their hospital, there are 153. 304 patients awaiting a first diagnostic test and 98.941 an operation: 70. 230 more people expect any of these three questions regarding January 2020, the last month totally free of covid in the Community.

The pandemic It has opened the guts to the system and after a year and nine months of health crisis, the coronavirus is lagging behind. Also the reluctance and fear of the population to go to the doctor, and they are returning, sometimes aggravated by the resistance of the patients themselves, the usual pathologies. The figures have not stopped growing and have done so more rapidly in the last year. In January of 2020 there were 414. 338 people waiting for a first visit to their specialist; in August of that same year they fell to 262 . 557, many of them were leaving those lists because they had to be seen again in primary school to determine if they still needed that appointment or another. A year later, they have not only recovered what they lost but have continued to rise.

The problem? The system fails on the first rung and creeps up on everything else. “There is a hole in the base, in primary care,” says Yolanda Cabrero, anesthetist at the Getafe hospital. “The way is clear, if you have collapsed primary care, putting out fires and going through consultations morning and afternoon to try to survive the agendas they have, you are going to have a delay in the rest of the system.” Patricia Alonso, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Health Managers (SEDISA), explains that “the system will first have to refer the patient from primary to specialized care, then carry out all the diagnostic activity and later we will see how the surgical wait grows by users who have not undergone surgery as fast as they would have been before. ”

Save an appointment at the health center“ like gold on a cloth ”

María Esperanza tried a few days ago to make a telephone appointment with her family doctor: “I had an incredible flu and traveling through Madrid was not what made the most sense, there was no appointment in the 10 following days and I needed a medical receipt saying: ‘This lady is sick, let her stay at home.’ It was impossible. The solution, provided by the company itself, was to go with the company’s private insurance so that, even if it could not be discharged – a private health doctor cannot do it -, it would make “a part of rest” and power, at least telecommuting.

And Ana R. says that it takes so long for her Family specialist to see her that she saves appointments “like gold on a cloth.” “When I get to go I know that I will no longer be able to tell him about the problem I had when I called, because maybe I no longer have it, but something else happens to me.” In June he gave an “urgent” appointment for the dermatologist: “I have it in December.”

Something similar has happened to Manuel Vázquez. A testicle had hurt for five weeks and this Wednesday at the health center they referred him to the urologist: for him 23 March in the hospital that corresponds. “I got into the Community app and got an appointment for the 22 November, in Villalba, an hour and a half from me home. ”

Without so much urgency, and with“ normal priority ”, Angela B. had just been confirmed an appointment for the ENT doctor in December 2022. And with more urgency, and with more “fear”, that wait has passed Elba L. Her body began to tingle last February, she was admitted to the San Carlos Clinic hospital and they did not stop doing tests for a week. They found “a speck” on his brain, he says, but nothing to explain the tickling. The doctors ruled out that they had to do with that brain shadow, but wanted to follow up. They told her they would see her in two months. When the SMS reached her cell phone shortly after, she saw “25 April ”and 25 April, at 21. 00, was presented there. And he returned home: “It was the 25 April, but from 2022. I did not pay attention to the year, the truth, how could I think that they would give me for a year and a month later? “.

” Well that is exactly what is happening ” , says Julián Ezquerra, president of the Association of Physicians and Higher Education Graduates: “And more is going to happen, because after the pandemic this entire waiting list is going to emerge. In a state-of-the-art health system such as Madrid’s should be, with such a powerful economy, it is not tolerable, because the only alternative is private insurance where you skip all these waiting problems ”. Of the almost one hundred messages, WhatsApp audios, emails and calls that this newspaper has received for this report, almost a quarter have said “I am thinking of taking out insurance” and seven have already done so.

Susana Linares, transsexual woman, from 67 years, with a serious problem in breast implants, on the one-year waiting list in the Community of Madrid. Samuel Sánchez

Susana Linares, a transsexual woman, went to the emergency room at the Ramón y Cajal hospital in August and she was cited for a first consultation on 28 June 2022. Nine months on the waiting list for a breast prosthesis rupture operation. She ended up choosing to spend part of her retirement savings and find a private doctor who operated on her within twenty days of seeing her.

Solutions? A nurse from a health center west of the capital, a dermatology specialist from a medium-sized hospital and a surgeon from another center say that they lack “hours in the day” and “hands”. Mariano Martín-Maestro, from Comisiones Obreras, affirms that one of the solutions is to maintain the more than 11. 00 0 covid reinforcement contracts that the Community claims to have made – despite the fact that many of them were already public health workers Madrilenian for years to which her contract, already precarious, was changed to that with the name of “covid reinforcement” -. “Do not cancel the 43% planning to terminate next 30 of December ”, says Martín-Maestro.

From the Community, a spokesman for the Madrid Health Council acknowledges the delays, and explains that “a program has been launched to gradually increase ordinary activity in hospitals and specialty centers” to reduce waiting. “With a detailed analysis and monitoring of the situation of each hospital to establish support and reinforcement measures,” he adds. This year’s budgets, he notes, “include more than 65 million euros ”for this purpose,“ reinforcing the extraordinary activity in each hospital and enhancing surgical activity ”. What doctors call “peonadas”. “Operate piecework”, Javier Ortega, a surgeon at the El Escorial hospital, told this newspaper a few days ago.

Alberto Blázquez, affected by the waiting lists in the Madrid Healthcare, in the Plaza de Cervantes, in Alcalá de Henares. Victor Sainz

The council’s spokesperson recalls that Madrid is among the communities with the least average delay to be operated: “It stood in September at 86, 22 days (vs. 93, 98 August), when the average in Spain is 148 days, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, corresponding to December 2020 ″. And the September data “also reveal a favorable evolution of the waiting lists for tests”, of 51, 64 days vs. 55, 10 days in August.

That, Ortega, the physician of El Escorial, “without counting the peculiarities of the Madrid system”. Among them, that a patient cannot be on two waiting lists for surgery at the same time, even if he is waiting for two operations and “will only be in the one that is a priority,” explained the surgeon. What happens in the rest of the autonomies? The panorama is complicated because, in practice, they are 19 health systems that operate autonomously.

Huge differences between autonomies

The data that offer a more precise image are those offered biannually by the Ministry of Health, since they are systematized in such a way that it is possible to compare the situation between communities and follow its evolution over the last decade. The latest available correspond to 31 from December to 2020 , when the mean delay to enter the operating room was 148 days, 27 more than one year earlier and with one in four patients waiting more than six months. The average delay to be seen by the specialist grew last year from 88 to 99 days.

These means, however, hide enormous differences between communities and within each one of them, since ultimately each hospital The public and health area of ​​Spain have their own healthcare circuits. Surgical waiting, for example, oscillated in December from 2020 of the 60 days in Asturias to more than 280 of Castilla-La Mancha.

Sources from the Government of Spain point out that the traffic jam in the waiting lists already affects a good number of communities and is due to a triple effect. On the one hand, the fear of the population to go to public health in the middle of the Great Confinement: this generated part of the funnel that has now emerged. On the other, that the health system itself put up all kinds of obstacles last year, to allocate the maximum of resources to combat the covid. Finally, the peaks that are detected in various autonomies are the result of queue management: the normal thing is to release patients who have been registered for the longest time, Health points out that there are autonomies with difficulties to make effective use of those data.

“The problem now is that the pandemic has generated unmet or stunted demand that has not yet begun to be reflected in the waiting lists and will emerge in the coming semesters. One sign of this is that even the waits to be seen in primary care have been notably lengthened in some cases, ”explains José Ramón Repullo, professor of Health Planning and Economics at the National School of Health.

Several communities offer data on the situation of the waiting lists in their territories, although the problem in this case is that they are not usually comparable, since they do not include the same information or time limits. In recent months, some, such as Catalonia, have seen an increase in the number of patients waiting for a diagnostic test (a 21% on the first semester, with 169. 00 0 people in total), while others, such as Andalusia, have managed to reduce the 22% the wait to enter the operating room, until the 66 days on average. We will have to wait for Health to publish the data referring to the past 31 of June to have a true global image.

Meanwhile, experts warn, the risk is the loss of confidence in the system. “The increase in waiting times in primary care makes a percentage of the population decide to take out private health insurance because their needs are not satisfied in the public sphere. For this reason it is essential that the system be able to attend and integrate all the dammed demand as soon as possible ”, deepens Repullo.

Jose María Prada, Madrid from Tres Cantos, poses on the sea wall in the port of Cartagena, where he is spending a few days with his family. ALFONSO DURAN

José María Prada, retired from his old job as editor of mathematics books and science in a large publishing house, he is one of those patients who could have ended up turning to the private sector in Madrid. He has had a busy medical schedule parallel to the pandemic: Nutrition, Hematology, Digestive, Dermatology. And Oncology, because he was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2020. Chemo ended last February. “For the urgent, everything that has to do with cancer once it is detected, there is no delay, it works very very well,” he says on the phone.

Until it was detected, that yes, half a year passed. From the discomfort to the Digestive almost four months; from Digestive to an ultrasound, month and a half; one more month for a CT scan and in September the diagnosis: a lymphoma. Cancer treatment, perfect. “You wait for them later for Digestive, because I continue to have discomfort, the Pain Unit or Ophthalmology, they are scandalous,” he says. But he also says that he has not come across a single specialist “who was not willing to do anything to alleviate the wait for his patients.” The problem, Prada says goodbye – “and I want this to be recorded,” he insists – “they are not the professionals, it is the system”: “My most absolute recognition of them, and my anger because they work in the conditions in which they do. Neither they nor we deserve it. ”

With information from Sonia Vizoso, Lucía Bohórquez, Eva Saiz, Belén Fernández Juan Navarro and Ferrán Bono.