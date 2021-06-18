Madrid extends the self-appointment for vaccination for those over 45 from today and 40 from Wednesday

Updated: Friday, June 18, 2021 10:37

Posted: 18.06.2021 10:36

The Community of Madrid has expanded the age group at which self-citations are allowed to receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Thus, from today, it will be accessible to all Madrilenians aged 45 or over, and next Wednesday it will be extended to those over 40. Until now, this system only worked for those over 48 years old.

As reported by the Ministry of Health in a statement, from next week, 27 hospitals will be offered on the agenda of the self-citation platform. Likewise, citizens are allowed to choose the date and time slot they wish to receive their first dose.

Once the appointment has been selected, the user will receive a verification code by SMS on his mobile phone to proceed to his confirmation in which will appear the information of his appointment as well as a QR code to facilitate his access to the point of vaccination. In addition, 24 hours before the appointment you will receive a new reminder SMS.

To date, more than 180,000 self-return requests have been registered through the Madrid system, which began on May 26 with the age range of 57 to 67.

More than 50% of the population aged over 16 in the Community of Madrid has already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 31.7% have the full regimen. Looking at the 40-49 age group, so far 28% have administered a dose, while 11.7% are immune to the disease.