Madrid frontally rejects the closure of autonomous communities at Easter

The Community of Madrid is directly opposed to the sanitary measures to control the pandemic during Holy Week, which include the closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous communities, a curfew for all at 10 p.m. and the limitation of meetings.

The region chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso voted this Thursday against all these measures within the public health committee, because, according to sources of the regional executive, they represent a “setback” for those currently applied. However, they clarified that the Community will comply with the measures.

For her part, the President of Madrid categorically rejected the perimeter confinement of autonomies during Holy Week. “It cannot be that the same government which called elections in Catalonia with worse data, is now shutting down Spain, being therefore much better”, criticized the popular leader via Twitter.

Ayuso had already spoken in this direction during a ceremony this week: “I do not see badly, if there are citizens from other corners of Spain or tourists from other countries, who come to our museums, to move the Madrid economy through stores or restaurants, as long as health recommendations are respected, ”he said.

For his part, the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, also spoke out against the establishment of a 10 p.m. curfew throughout the country, arguing that “the solution to this crisis cannot not be to ruin thousands of businesses ”.

A position in which the number two of the Madrid executive insisted on Más Vale Tarde: “Going from the curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. means, de facto, ending the hotel industry at night, which we already have. lived in other parts of Spain and they are ruined, ”he said.

However, Aguado defended during the interview that “the best thing is that there is a national plan” for Holy Week and that there is still time to reach a consensus. “There are still a few days before next week, we finally decide what this national strategy is,” he said.

“There are still three and a half weeks until Easter and we hope that the curve will continue to decline and that we can continue to lift the restrictions,” added the Ciudadanos leader, who asked if he agreed with Ayuso so that they can pass in second. houses, asserted that “it is not up to the president or me”.

On the other hand, the Madrid vice-president insisted on the fact that “everything indicates that the vaccinated people have less viral load” and defended “the opening of a debate” on the question whether “the vaccinated people who have complied with the full directive can move freely. For the Spaniards. territory “. This, despite the fact that Ayuso herself disowned it this week after suggesting the possibility.

For its part, the central government is adamant about the need to close at Easter. First Vice-President Carmen Calvo said “there should be no debate” in this regard. “After the year of sacrifice that we have, we have one last effort left. There can be no Easter. It is for our health and our life, but also for the economy,” he said. .

Also this Thursday, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, spoke out in favor of “all measures intended to preserve the health of Andalusians and Spaniards”. Regarding Ayuso’s position on the perimeter closure, Moreno said that although he respects the decisions of the rest of the communities, the one governed by his party partner has “different circumstances”, as Madrid is a “tourist resort. “, instead of receiving.

Canarias requests an exception to the closure

For its part, sources from the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands emphasize that the archipelago has asked the Public Health Commission for the exceptionality of this closure, alleging the incidence data of the islands, and the system of monitoring the entry of tourists with diagnostic tests. Next Wednesday, we will know if this exception is granted, they stress.

In the same sense, the Balearics indicate that they agree on the need to delimit the peninsular autonomies, but ask that the need to delimit the archipelagos, where “strict” controls are already carried out on arrivals, be assessed.

Meanwhile, sources from the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia indicate that they also agree to close the perimeter of the communities, but not with the limitation of meetings to four people, indicating that they would limit them to six. The Xunta de Galicia also prefers that the limit for meetings be set at six people and believes that the curfew should be studied in the Interterritorial Council.