Madrid hope they can make Christmas ‘exceptions’ with restrictions due to pandemic

Posted: Monday 23 November 2020 17:32

The Community of Madrid hopes to be able to make “types of exceptions” during this Christmas in the restrictions that are applied to stop the contagion of COVID-19. Current measures include a limit of six people in meetings, reduced capacity or a nighttime curfew.

This was confirmed by Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who defended that if the trend of infections remains on the decline as in recent weeks, they could be made, always with caution, “exceptions” in the restrictions . However, Escudero did not advance what measures and restrictions could be applied during the holidays.

In order to ease restrictions on Christmas, the Community of Madrid announced a ten-day closure (from Friday 4 to Monday 14 December) in an attempt to continue reducing the number of infections in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

During these days, which include the Constitution Bridge, the regional government wants to reduce mobility as much as possible on dates when, in the words of the Minister of Health, “trips are doubled or even tripled compared to d ‘other purposes. week “.

In this sense, the vice-president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, explained that the government proposes that this be the “last great measure that we adopt before Christmas”, and that from December 14 they can be partially lifted. restrictions on having a “reasonable” Christmas.

For her part, the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, considered that she hopes that these Christmases can be celebrated “with a certain normality” but with “prudence and care”. To do this, he told the media, they will look for “the surgical term” in the measurements.

Over the past 14 days, the region has a cumulative incidence of 285.52 cases per 100,000 population compared to a national average of 419.48, according to data from the Ministry of Health.