Madrid ignore health and recommend second dose of AstraZeneca for those under 60 who have been vaccinated

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 1:12 PM

The Community of Madrid once again recommends that people under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to continue the full schedule with this pharmaceutical company, and announces that it will start inoculating them from next week at the hospital Isabel Zendal.

This was stated by the region’s deputy health minister, Antonio Zapatero, who explained that Madrid follows the criteria of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and “at least 17 scientific societies”. In this sense, and given that the recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that these people supplement their schedule with Pfizer, Zapatero explained that citizens who are to receive the second dose “will receive an SMS on their mobile phone in which they may accept the second dose of AstraZeneca, decline it and switch to Pfizer or request a date change a few days later. “

“Once the appointment is confirmed, the time and place will be provided, as well as a web link where you can access a document with the technical specifications of each of the vaccines,” explained the deputy minister.

Dr Andradas, Director General of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, explained that in this way “each person will be able to confirm the type of vaccine they want, reject it and declare that they understand the information received regarding the benefits. and the possible frequent, very frequent, rare or very rare side effects, both for the second dose of Pfizer and for AstraZeneca, ”he reiterated. However, he stresses, “the important thing is to always finish the vaccination, both doses”, which “guarantees optimal immunity”.

On the website of the Community of Madrid, you can already access the two consents that people vaccinated with the first dose of AstraZeneca and those under the age of 60 will have to sign according to whether they prefer to be inoculated with the second dose of the same. pharmaceutical or complete the guide with Pfizer.

Health requires following their criteria

The Public Health Commission ruled that those under 60 who had received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would receive a second injection of Pfizer, but Sanidad allowed those who wished to continue with the AstraZeneca vaccination. “It is not a question of choice. The decision of the Commission is to administer Pfizer and it would be for people who do not want it, to be able to click on AstraZeneca”, then specified the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

However, the reality is that, having already started the second phase of vaccination in this group, a large part of the people who go for their second dose request that it be AstraZeneca. For this reason, the Minister of Health herself called on the autonomous communities not to ignore the dictations of the ministry, and even propagated that 20 people suffered cases of thrombosis and four died after inoculating a first dose of ‘AstraZeneca in Spain.

“The UK regulatory agency reported on May 19 that with 24 million first doses of AstraZeneca and 10 others there were 13 cases of thrombosis per million and with the second 1.6 per million people vaccinated.” , explained the minister.

However, the Community of Madrid continues to defend that AstraZeneca “is effective and safe” and accuses Santé of having made “reckless changes in criteria”: “We are wasting time and causing a lot of confusion in the population”, he added. said Zapatero, who argued that “it should be based on the EMA, the data sheet and what happens in real life with 34 million vaccines administered”.

The age for “self-quoting” is extended

Zapatero also explained at a press conference that the vaccine self-citation pilot project had been “very positive, it was a success.” For this reason, from Monday, Madrid will extend this system to people aged 55 and 56 who have not received any dose of the COVID vaccine. “In total, more than 120,000 people will benefit from this novelty,” Zapatero explained.

As the Deputy Minister of Health explained, 21% of Madrid’s target population have the full guideline. However, as explained by the Ministry of Health, Madrid has detected two imported cases of the Indian strain, while the British strain continues to be “predominant” in the Community, although its presence has been reduced.