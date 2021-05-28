Madrid ignores Health and recommends second dose of Astrazenca to vaccinated people under the age of 60

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 1:12 PM

The Community of Madrid once again recommends that people under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to continue the full schedule with this pharmaceutical company, and announces that it will start inoculating them from next week at the hospital Isabel Zendal.

This was stated by the region’s deputy health minister, Antonio Zapatero, who explained that Madrid follows the criteria of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and “at least 17 scientific societies”. In this sense, and given that the recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that these people supplement their schedule with Pfizer, Zapatero explained that citizens who are to receive the second dose “will receive an SMS on their mobile phone in which they may accept the second dose of AstraZeneca, decline it and switch to Pfizer or request a date change a few days later. “

“Once the appointment is confirmed, the time and place will be provided, as well as a web link where you can access a document with the technical specifications of each of the vaccines,” explained the deputy minister.

Dr Andradas, Director General of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, explained that in this way “each person will be able to confirm the type of vaccine they want, reject it and declare that they understand the information received regarding the benefits. and the possible frequent, very frequent, rare or very rare side effects, both for the second dose of Pfizer and for AstraZeneca, ”he reiterated.

The age for “self-quoting” is extended

Zapatero also explained at a press conference that the vaccine self-citation pilot project had been “very positive, it was a success.” For this reason, from Monday, Madrid will extend this system to people aged 55 and 56 who have not received any dose of the COVID vaccine. “In total, more than 120,000 people will benefit from this novelty,” Zapatero explained.

As the Deputy Minister of Health explained, 21% of Madrid’s target population have the full guideline. However, as explained by the Ministry of Health, Madrid has detected two imported cases of the Indian strain, while the British strain continues to be “predominant” in the Community, although its presence has been reduced.