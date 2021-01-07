Madrid in the tail and the most advanced Asturias

Publication: Thursday, January 7, 2021 9:09 PM

Although there are communities that are moving at a slower pace, the coronavirus vaccination is proceeding as planned. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health María José Sierra, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies: “I am sure that this mechanism will work and that it will accelerate”, he said. explained at a press conference.

Since Tuesday, there have been nearly 70,000 additional punctures and Spain has provided nearly 28% of the vaccines we have. Illa had already warned that after the slow start of the vaccination campaign, the various Autonomous Communities “would take cruising speed” with the plan as the week progressed.

The community where more people continue to be vaccinated is Asturias, according to new data provided by Health. There, it is close to 61% of the vaccination depending on the available doses. Then, Ceuta and Galicia, where the 20,200 administered doses are exceeded.

On the other side is the Community of Madrid, which is positioned as the slowest. Since Tuesday, it has administered only 6,000 vaccines and stored more than 87,000 doses that have not yet been administered.

Each community manages its process

The vaccination process is fully controlled by each Autonomous Community, and according to Health, help from outside agents such as the military is still not required.

“We believe that public health has its own resources to administer vaccines,” said Salvador Illa.

A residence in Madrid with parents

In a concerted residence in Madrid, people who did not match were vaccinated, thus skipping the vaccination plan that prioritizes residents. At the center, doses of vaccine were provided to relatives and friends of staff working in the residence.

The Community of Madrid is investigating the case and “will take the appropriate measures, as it cannot be otherwise,” according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

Communities such as Andalusia, Asturias or Valencia send only the exact doses so that there are not more.