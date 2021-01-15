Madrid initiates cleaning of 80 schools per day so that they can reopen on Monday or Tuesday

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 11:21

Madrid City Hall signed an emergency contract to clear snow from educational centers in the capital, so that they can reopen after heavy snowfall caused by storm Filomena, which led to the suspension of face-to-face classes.

Sources from the vice-mayor’s office at laSexta confirmed on Friday that it is an emergency contract to clean 80 schools a day, after the consequences of the storm forced the Community of Madrid, which has in principle announced a school closure for Monday and Tuesday, to postpone the reopening to next Monday, January 18.

Subsequently, Deputy Mayor Begoña Villacís confirmed the signing of a four-day contract with the company Tragsa, which is already working since today, Friday. As detailed, the operation includes 250 schools and 70 preschools, with the idea of ​​cleaning 80 schools per day.

In any case, the citizen leader warned, if a school is not insured, no student will be able to enter it. Thus, he admitted that, although it is necessary to see if it is possible for Monday, he finds it “complicated” and that he was therefore transferred to the Ministry of Education.

In this sense, he thanked the work of the associations of parents of pupils who clean the accesses, but warned that they cannot be delegated. For this reason, he said, it was chosen to clean 80 schools per day so that “if not on Monday, then on Tuesday”, the children could return to school.

Yesterday, Thursday, the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, already admitted that the return to class “will not be possible in 100% of the schools” in the region, the same message that the vice-president Ignacio Aguado was already sending on Wednesday.

Storm damage

Likewise, Villacís indicated that there will be, in addition to Tragsa, a reinforcement of the fire brigades to clean the entrances to educational centers and their interiors. The damage to the centers, he said, is “of various kinds” and, although much does not prevent attendance at the school itself, it is important that the center is insured so that students. can come back.

In this regard, he said technicians from the district councils will be responsible for the inspection. The steps to follow, he summarized, will be to clean up the access, make it compatible with COVID protocols, its inspection and subsequent maintenance that is required.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Enrique Ossorio, said yesterday, Thursday, that 1,754 educational centers in the region must clean the public access roads because of snow and ice, which represents more half of all educational centers. the community.