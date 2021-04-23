Madrid integrates private healthcare to vaccinate high-risk patients with Moderna

Publication: Friday 23 April 2021 10:31

The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, announced on Friday that next week the network of private hospitals will be integrated into the vaccination campaign.

As detailed by the regional manager, private health will vaccinate its patients at very high risk with the Moderna vaccine.

Moderna’s sera, which use a messenger RNA platform containing instructions to generate antibodies against COVID-19, are used for patients at risk and people over 80 years of age.