Madrid is bordered by 23 other health zones and 9 municipalities after the increase in cases at Christmas

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 12:32

Madrid is expanding basic health zones after the increase in incidence accumulated after Christmas and from Monday 11 there will be entry and exit restrictions in 23 ZBS and 9 other sites; a total of 41 ZBS and 14 localities will be contained, representing 1.2 million citizens.

“Epidemiologically, the figures show an increase in cases from December 22 to January 3, there are 14,822 cases, against 11,214 in the previous period. These are data that keep us alert without lowering our guard for a single moment “Ruiz Escudero, the Minister of Health, said at a press conference.

He acknowledged that, like other communities, Madrid has been affected by the holidays and the celebrations. Last week, the cumulative incidence was 390.7 per 100,000 in 14 days and today’s data is 452. “At the level of care, there are a total of 2,560 patients admitted of which 2,170 in the service and 390 in USI “.

Basic health zones in Madrid

The areas of the municipality of Madrid are: in the district of Barajas, the zbs of Barajas and the zbs of Alameda de Osuna. The Barajas district is totally small. The district of Hortaleza, the Benita de Ávila zbs and Silvano zbs. In the district of Fuencarral-el Pardo, the zbs of Mirasierra and Las Tablas. In the Ciudad Lineal district, the zbs Jazmín. In the Salamanca district, the Montesa General Oráa and Baviera zbs and in the Canillejas district, the Alps and Rejas zbs.

They will be adopted in the regions of Fuenlabrada, France, Cuzco, Panadera and Castilla la Nueva. In the municipality of Móstoles, the zbs of Presentation Savio, May 2 and El Soto. In the town of Rivas, the zbs of Rivas la Paz. In the municipality of Alcobendas, the zbs of Miraflores and Valdelasfuentes, but taking into account that in Alcobendas there are already restrictive measures in three zbs, given that the five of the municipality will be restricted, it will be all the municipality.

Something similar will happen in San Sebastián de los Reyes, since the incorporation of Rosa de Luxemburg’s zbs. In San eEbastián de los Reyes, the measures will also be applied throughout the municipality. In addition, we will include restriction measures in the following municipalities: Arroyomolinos, Talamanca del Jarama, Valdeolmos, Collado Mediano, Becerril de la Sierra, Cadalso de los Vidrios, Campo Real, Titulcia and Veilla de San Antonio. They will be adopted for 14 days from midnight on January 11.