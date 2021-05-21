Madrid launches self-appointment system for COVID-19 vaccination of people over 57

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 12:45

The Community of Madrid will launch a new self-citation system to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine from next week.

More specifically, it will target the population aged 57 to 67 (born between 1954 and 1964) and will be part of a three-week pilot project to verify its operation.

It was announced by the Acting Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, during the weekly press conference to update the health data in the region. “From Wednesday, May 26, the new system will allow 150,000 citizens of this age group waiting to receive their first dose to request their appointment,” he said.

Every day there will be 2000 appointments available at the two massive vaccination centers set up in the WiZink Center and in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, although if it works it will be extended to the rest of the health centers with more places available. .

“These agendas will offer appointments from May 29,” detailed the health official.

However, he specified that the availability of these appointments will be conditioned by the arrival of the doses. Once verified, it will be open to all age groups and can be requested on the Community of Madrid website or via the virtual health card.