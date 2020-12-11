Madrid lifts mobility restrictions in two areas, maintains them in two more

Posted: Friday December 11, 2020 1:04 PM

From Monday, December 14, the basic health areas of Guzmán el Bueno, in the capital Madrid, and that of Barcelona, ​​in Móstoles, will no longer be subject to the specific mobility restrictions imposed by the Community of Madrid.

On the other hand, two other zones will remain confined to the perimeter: La Elipa, in the city of Madrid, and La Moraleja, in the municipality of Alcobendas. Ali, the restrictions will be maintained for at least seven more days, until December 21.

This was announced this Friday by the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, and the Director General, Elena Andradas, who clarified that in Guzmán el Bueno – which was restricted for six weeks – and Barcelona – after three weeks- decreased in more than 50% of the cumulative incidence in the last 15 days.

The other two areas, despite a favorable downward trend in coronavirus infections, “are not reaching the expected level in terms of reduced transmission”, so it was decided to extend the restrictions for an additional week.

Meanwhile, the region as a whole remains closed for the past week, for the December bridge, and until next Monday, the 14th.

Check if your street is affected

On the map below you can see if you live in one of the areas that still maintain restrictive measures, marked in red. You can move around the map and click on each area to see more information on the accumulated incidence and cases of COVID-19.

To check if your street is in one of these areas, just click on the magnifying glass and enter the street in the text box that will open. The map will direct you to the chosen location. To refine the search, you can add the municipality. If you are browsing from our application, you can zoom with the ‘+’ and ‘-‘ buttons:

Specific and general restrictions

In areas that still have specific restrictions, however, entry and exit are limited, although citizens can move within its perimeter.

Additionally, play areas remain closed in these basic health zones, which have stricter capacity standards than the rest of the region for places of worship (one-third) and revivals, limited to 15 people s ‘they are on air. free and 10 in the case of closed places.

On the other hand, throughout the community, the curfew between midnight and 6 a.m. is still in effect, as is the limit on meetings, which are still limited to six people.

As a rule, capacity is limited to 50% throughout Madrid, with a few exceptions: outdoor terraces of hotels and restaurants (75%); cinemas, theaters and cultural facilities (75%); multipurpose multi-purpose rooms (40%); stores (75%) and unregulated training centers (75%).