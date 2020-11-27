Madrid lifts restrictions in 13 basic health zones and integrates a new one in Móstoles

The Community of Madrid has announced that it is lifting restrictions against the coronavirus – including those related to mobility – in 13 basic health zones in the region, although it will maintain them in some and integrate the basic zone of Barcelona, ​​in Móstoles.

This, as detailed by the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, is the only one in the region to maintain a cumulative incidence of more than 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, the threshold set by the Ministry of Health. to impose specific measures.

Specifically, the following areas were excluded from Monday, in which a decrease in incidence of more than 50% was observed, as well as a “marked downward trend” in infections:

Entrevías, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Numancia and Alcalá de Guadaíra (Puente de Vallecas, Madrid) Pavones, Vandel (Moratalaz, Madrid) Infanta Mercedes (Tetuán, Madrid) San Juan de la Cruz (Pozuelo de Alarcón) Cerro del Aire and Valle de La Oliva (Majadahonda) Morata de Tajuña (Morata de Tajuña) Colmenar Viejo Norte (Colmenar Viejo) Villarejo de Salvanés

However, in addition to integrating the aforementioned area of ​​Barcelona, ​​restrictions are maintained in several more basic areas, so that 5.7% of the region’s population will continue, for the time being, to take restrictive measures, as specified. .

Thus, the restrictions will be maintained for the moment in the basic health zones and the following municipalities:

Gunners (Vicálvaro, Madrid) La Elipa, Daroca (Ciudad Lineal, Madrid) Cuzco, Castilla la Nueva and Alicante (Fuenlabrada) Guzmán el Bueno (Chamberí, Madrid) La Moraleja (Alcobendas) Sierra de Guadarrama, Collado Villalba Pueblo and Collado Villalba Station (Collado Villalba) Moralzarzal (Moralzarzal) El Boalo-Cerceda-Matalpino (Manzanares El Real) Colmenar de OrejaChinchón VillaconejosSan Martín de ValdeiglesiasPelayos de la PresaMoralzarzalAlpedreteGalapagar

Check if your street is affected

The areas affected by the restrictions are marked in red. You can move around the map and click on each area to see more information on the cumulative incidence (AI) and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

To check if your street is in one of the affected areas, just click on the magnifying glass and enter the street in the text box that will open. The map will direct you to the chosen location. To refine the search, you can add the municipality, for example: “María Zambrano, Getafe”. If you are browsing from our application, you can zoom with the “+” and “-” buttons.

Specific measures and throughout the region

Areas that maintain specific measures remain confined to the perimeter, with entry and exit restrictions except for a valid reason, although citizens can circulate on public roads within their perimeter.

In addition, there the capacity of places of worship is established in a third and in 15 people in open air wakes, 10 if they are in closed places. The playgrounds are closed.

On the other hand, the entire Community of Madrid continues to be subject to capacity and time restrictions and meetings remain limited to a maximum of six people.

Shops and services – with the exception of pharmacies, medical centers, veterinarians and gas stations – can only open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., although shopping centers with entertainment and restaurants can remain open until midnight, just like hotels, where they are not. it can be eaten at the bar.

The capacity continues to be halved, as a rule, with a few exceptions: in cinemas and theaters the maximum capacity is 75%, as in terraces, commercial establishments and unregulated training centers. Multipurpose rooms like the Wizink Center are maintained at 40% of their capacity.

The lowest incidence of the peninsula

Andradas detailed that by the end of this week, the Community of Madrid had registered 7,342 new cases of COVID-19, 21% among young people between 15 and 20 years old, while those over 65 represent around 14%.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, detailed that the region has a cumulative incidence at 14 days of 252 cases, making it “the peninsular community with the best cumulative incidence” and the place “below the national average “. “We continue on the right track,” said the adviser, who also reported a 75% drop in positive cases from the “maximum peak” in mid-September.

However, he demanded “maximum responsibility” from the people of Madrid and confirmed that the curfew is still in effect between 00:00 and 06:00, at the same time as he recalled the closure of the community perimeter between 4 and December 14, on the occasion of the bridge. In this sense, he warned that “we must be aware that this is not a normal holiday” and urged to avoid crowds and shopping streets on these days.